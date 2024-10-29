Unum Group Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Unum Group (UNM) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $645.7 million, or $3.46 per share. This compares with $202.0 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $398.0 million or $2.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $3.217 billion from $3.092 billion last year.

Unum Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $645.7 Mln. vs. $202.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.46 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.217 Bln vs. $3.092 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.