Unum Group Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unum Group (UNM):

-Earnings: $242.0 million in Q3 vs. -$284.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.16 in Q3 vs. -$1.30 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $282.7 million or $1.36 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.37 per share -Revenue: $2.96 billion in Q3 vs. $2.93 billion in the same period last year.

