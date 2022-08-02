Unum Group Q2 Profit Rises, Beats Street View

(RTTNews) - Insurance company Unum Group (UNM) on Tuesday reported net income of $370.4 million or $1.83 per share in the second quarter of 2022, higher than net income of $182.9 million or $0.89 per share for the same period last year.

On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates, usually, exclude one-time items.

Excluding items, after-tax adjusted operating income was $386.6 million or $1.91 per share, compared to $286.2 million or $1.39 per share in the second quarter of 2021. Total revenues climbed to $3.04 billion from $2.99 billion a year ago, while analysts were looking for revenues of $2.99 billion for the period.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates an increase in after-tax adjusted operating income per share of 40 percent to 45 percent relative to full-year 2021, compared to its previous outlook of an increase of 15 percent to 20 percent.

