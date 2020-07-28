Unum Group Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Unum Group (UNM) announced a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $265.5 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $281.2 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $250.1 million or $1.23 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $3.02 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

Unum Group earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $250.1 Mln. vs. $286.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.23 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q2): $3.02 Bln vs. $3.02 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.