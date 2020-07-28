Markets
UNM

Unum Group Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Unum Group (UNM) announced a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $265.5 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $281.2 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $250.1 million or $1.23 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $3.02 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

Unum Group earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $250.1 Mln. vs. $286.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.23 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q2): $3.02 Bln vs. $3.02 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular