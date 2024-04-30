Unum Group Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Unum Group (UNM) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $395.2 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $358.3 million, or $1.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $409.9 million or $2.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $3.20 billion from $3.04 billion last year.

Unum Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $395.2 Mln. vs. $358.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.04 vs. $1.80 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.20 Bln vs. $3.04 Bln last year.

