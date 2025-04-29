Unum Group Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Unum Group (UNM) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $189.1 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $395.2 million, or $2.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $365.5 million or $2.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.4% to $3.091 billion from $3.200 billion last year.

Unum Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $189.1 Mln. vs. $395.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.06 vs. $2.04 last year. -Revenue: $3.091 Bln vs. $3.200 Bln last year.

