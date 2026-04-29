Unum Group Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Unum Group’s UNM first-quarter 2026 operating net income of $2.14 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%. The bottom line decreased 9.7% year over year.

The quarterly results were adversely impacted by higher benefit costs and weaker international profitability. However, premium growth and strong sales momentum partly offset the decline.

Unum Group Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Unum Group price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Unum Group Quote

Operational Update

Total operating revenues of Unum Group were $3.4 billion, up 8.5% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.4%.

Premium increased 3.4% from the prior-year quarter to $2.8 billion, which is higher than our estimate of $2.5 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $2.7 billion.

Total benefits and expenses increased 7.2% year over year to $3.1 billion, largely attributable to higher policy benefits, commissions and other expenses. The figure was higher than our estimate of $2.5 billion.

Quarterly Segment Update

Unum U.S.: Premium income was $1.8 billion, up 3.3% year over year.

Adjusted operating income increased 2.7% year over year to $338 million. It excludes the amortization of the deferred gain on reinsurance of $4.4 million and the impact of non-contemporaneous reinsurance of $0.6 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $328 million, while our estimate was $341 million.

The group disability line of business reported a 10.6% decrease in adjusted operating income while the group life and accidental death and dismemberment line of business reported a 66.3% increase. The supplemental and voluntary line of business reported a decrease of 17.4%.

Unum International: Premium income of $286.7 million increased 16.2% year over year.

Adjusted operating income was $30.9 million, down 20.2% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $41 million, while our estimate was $47.5 million.

The Unum U.K. line of business premium income totaled £172.1 million, up 6.6% from the year-ago quarter, primarily due to in-force block growth, sales, and favorable persistency. Adjusted operating income, in local currency, was £20.4million was down 30.8% year over year.

The benefit ratio, excluding the reserve assumption updates, was 72.9%, which deteriorated 580 basis points (bps), primarily due to higher average claim size and increased claim incidence in the group long-term disability business.

Sales increased 15% to £24.5 million.

Persistency increased in the supplemental product line, but decreased in the group long-term disability and the group life product line.

Colonial Life: Premium income increased 3.4% from the prior-year figure to $472.2 million, driven by stable overall persistency and prior period sales.

Sales increased 0.9% from the year-ago figure to $106.3 million.

Adjusted operating income increased 10.5% from the prior-year period to $127.8 million. Our estimate was $115.9 million, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $120.8 million.

Persistency was 78.1% for the first three months of 2026, remained same year over year. The benefit ratio, excluding the reserve assumption updates, improved 170 bps year over year to 46.7%.

Closed Block: Premium income decreased 11.1% to $194.4 million. Adjusted operating loss was $145.3 million compared to income of $8 million a year ago, primarily due to group policy terminations, higher claim incidence in long-term care, and lower net investment income. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $13.8 million.

Corporate: The segment incurred an adjusted operating loss of $43.6 million, wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $41.1 million, primarily due to decreased net investment income. Our estimate for loss was $49 million, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of $45.2 million.

Capital Management

As of March. 31, 2026, the weighted average risk-based capital ratio for Unum Group’s traditional U.S. insurance companies was approximately 460%.

Unum Group exited the first quarter with holding company liquidity worth $1.7 billion.

Book value per share grew 6.2% year over year to $67.76 as of March 31, 2026.

UNM bought back shares worth $402.4 million

2026 Guidance

UNM expects that after-tax adjusted operating income per share will increase to 22.2% from 21.2% in the year-ago period.

Management expects 2026 EPS of $8.60-$8.90, implying 8-12% growth.

Zacks Rank

UNM currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

Chubb Limited CB reported first-quarter 2026 core operating income of $6.82 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%. The bottom line increased 85.2% year over year.

Total operating revenues improved 11.8% year over year to $15.3 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%. Net premiums written improved 10.7% year over year to $14 billion in the quarter. Our estimate was $13.6 billion, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $13.5 billion. Net investment income was $1.7 billion, up 9.5% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.8 billion, while our estimate was $2 billion.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL reported first-quarter 2026 operating income of $2.50 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4%. The bottom line increased 15.4% year over year.

Operating revenues of $4.3 billion decreased 3.8% year over year, due to lower net premiums earned. Revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.1%. Net premiums earned declined 4.8% year over year to $3.9 billion, due to lower premiums earned in its Reinsurance segment. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6%.

Selective Insurance Group SIGI reported first-quarter 2026 operating income of $1.69 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. The bottom line decreased 11% year over year.

Operating revenues of $1.4 billion increased 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level, driven primarily by higher net premiums earned and net investment income. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. Net premiums written decreased 1% to $1.3 billion. The figure was on par with our estimate.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unum Group (UNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.