Unum Group Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Unum Group (UNM) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $153.0 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $161.0 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $212.0 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $3.07 billion from $2.87 billion last year.

Unum Group earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $212.0 Mln. vs. $274.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.04 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q1): $3.07 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year.

