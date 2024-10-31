Unum Group price target raised to $75 from $70 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Unum Group (UNM) to $75 from $70 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The valuation on the stock also remains compelling at under 0.9 times book value or 7.5-times this year’s earnings, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

