Unum Group - Preferred Security (UNMA) Price Target Increased by 6.16% to 29.03

The average one-year price target for Unum Group - Preferred Security (NYSE:UNMA) has been revised to 29.03 / share. This is an increase of 6.16% from the prior estimate of 27.34 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.48 to a high of 33.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.60% from the latest reported closing price of 24.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unum Group - Preferred Security. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNMA is 0.44%, a decrease of 5.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.84% to 2,419K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,101K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares, representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNMA by 15.29% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 536K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 553K shares, representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNMA by 2.88% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 236K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares, representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNMA by 11.57% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 170K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund holds 162K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

