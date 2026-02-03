Unum Group Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Unum Group UNM is expected to register an improvement in its top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 5, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNM’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.3 billion, indicating 1.4% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.11 per share. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 3.9%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for UNM

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Unum Group this time around. A stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. However, this is not the case here, as you can see below:



Earnings ESP: UNM has an Earnings ESP of -0.26% at present. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $2.10 is pegged lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.11. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Unum Group Price and EPS Surprise

Unum Group price-eps-surprise | Unum Group Quote

Zacks Rank: UNM currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Factors Likely to Shape Q4 Results of UNM

Favorable persistency and better sales in the operating segments are likely to have favored premiums in the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for premium income is pegged at $2.7 billion. We expect premium income to be $2.7 billion, suggesting a 1.7% increase from the year-ago quarter.



Net investment income is likely to have declined due to lower income from fixed maturity investments. Our estimate for investment income is pegged at $492.7 million, suggesting a 9.4% decrease from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $493 million.



The performance of Unum U.S. and Colonial Life — two of the largest operating segments — is likely to have been driven by higher premium income, favorable persistency, improved benefit experience across life, accident, sickness and disability product lines, favorable recoveries in the long-term disability product line, and enhanced stop loss experience. Each business line is expected to have delivered better performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Better performance in life and group disability is likely to aid Unum U.S. results.



Our estimate for Unum U.S. operating revenues is pegged at $2 billion, while the same for Colonial Life is $488.8 million.



Favorable results at group long-term disability, Group Life and Supplemental are likely to favor Unum UK. This, combined with better performance at Unum Poland, is likely to have benefited Unum International. Our estimate for Unum International’s operating revenues is pegged at $299 million.

Expenses are likely to have increased because of higher policy benefits, commissions, interest and debt expense, amortization of deferred acquisition costs, and other expenses.



Continued share buybacks are likely to have contributed to the bottom line.

Stocks to Consider

Some insurance stocks with the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around are:



Everest Group, Ltd. EG has an Earnings ESP of +1.72% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $13.36, indicating a year-over-year increase of 172.6%.



EG’s earnings beat estimates in one of the last four reported quarters, while missing in the other three.



RenaissanceRe RNR has an Earnings ESP of +6.64% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $10.59, indicating a year-over-year increase of 31.4%.



RNR’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters, while missing in one.



The Hanover Insurance THG has an Earnings ESP of +11.15% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.08, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 4.5%.



THG’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unum Group (UNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.