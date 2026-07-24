Unum Group Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Unum Group UNM is expected to register an improvement in its bottom line but a decline in the top line when it reports second-quarter 2026 results on July 28, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNM’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.95 billion, indicating a 12.6% decline from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.14 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNM’s second-quarter earnings has moved south by 0.4% in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 3.3%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for UNM

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Unum Group this time around. This is because a stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold). This is not the case, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: Unum Group has an Earnings ESP of -0.89%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $2.13 is pegged lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Unum Group Price and EPS Surprise

Unum Group price-eps-surprise | Unum Group Quote

Zacks Rank: Unum Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Factors Likely to Shape Q2 Results of UNM

Favorable persistency and better sales in the operating segments are likely to have favored premiums in the second quarter. Our estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate for premium income are both pegged at $2.6 billion.



Net investment income is likely to have increased due to higher invested assets and higher miscellaneous investment income. Our estimate for investment income is pegged at $297.3 million, suggesting a 47% decrease from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $269 million.



The performance of Unum U.S. and Colonial Life — two of the largest operating segments — is likely to have been driven by stable overall persistency in the voluntary benefits and dental and vision product lines, and higher prior period sales in the voluntary benefits product line, improved benefit experience across life, accident, sickness, and disability product lines, and in-force block growth.



Better performance in life and group disability is likely to aid Unum U.S. results.



Our estimate for Unum U.S. operating revenues is pegged at $2 billion, while the same for Colonial Life is pinned at $516.5 million.

Favorable results at group long-term disability, Group Life and Supplemental are likely to have favored Unum UK. This, combined with in-force block growth, sales and favorable overall persistency at Unum Poland, is likely to have benefited Unum International. Our estimate for Unum International’s operating revenues is pegged at $336.1 million.



Expenses are likely to have increased because of higher policy benefits, commissions, interest and debt expense, amortization of deferred acquisition costs and other expenses.



Continued share buybacks are likely to have contributed to the bottom line.

Stocks to Consider

Some insurance stocks with the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around are:



Aflac Incorporated AFL has an Earnings ESP of +0.34% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.77, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 0.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AFL’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four reported quarters and missed in the other two.



The Allstate Corporation ALL has an Earnings ESP of +2.59% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.61, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 5.5%.



ALL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Axis Capital Holdings Limited AXS has an Earnings ESP of +3.82% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.23, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 1.8%.



AXS’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

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Unum Group (UNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.