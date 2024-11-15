Unum Group director O’Hanley sells over 14,000 shares

In a regulatory filing, Unum Group (UNM) director Ronald O’Hanley disclosed the sale of 14,299.438 common shares of the company on November 14 at a price of $72.1024 per share.
