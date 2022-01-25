Unum Group About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (UNM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/27/22, Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 2/18/22. As a percentage of UNM's recent stock price of $25.24, this dividend works out to approximately 1.19%, so look for shares of Unum Group to trade 1.19% lower — all else being equal — when UNM shares open for trading on 1/27/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UNM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNM's low point in its 52 week range is $22.25 per share, with $31.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.20.

In Tuesday trading, Unum Group shares are currently off about 1.6% on the day.

