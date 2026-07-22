Unum Group About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (UNM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/24/26, Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.505, payable on 8/14/26. As a percentage of UNM's recent stock price of $88.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Unum Group to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when UNM shares open for trading on 7/24/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UNM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.29% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNM's low point in its 52 week range is $68.275 per share, with $93.215 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.45.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, UNM makes up 1.67% of the ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Symbol: REGL) which is trading up by about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding UNM).

In Wednesday trading, Unum Group shares are currently trading flat on the day.

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Further UNM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.