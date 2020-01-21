Until The Market Pays Attention to Bad News, Investors Should Ignore it Too

After a day off to remember and celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. yesterday, traders return to work this morning. So far, the message they are sending is that nothing has changed. Futures for all major indices are indicating only a flat opening, but considering the news that is out there, that is yet another indication of strength.

The most remarkable thing about the stock market over the last four months or so has been its resiliency and that is evident again this morning.

To look at the chart for the S&P 500 above, you would think that there has been no bad news since the beginning of October. That is obviously not true. From a troubling trend in earnings to a very real threat of an all-out war in the Middle East, there have been several things that, at other times, would have derailed the market. Despite these, though, and enough signs of weakness in the U.S. economy to force the Fed back to cutting rates and adding liquidity, the chart looks as it does.

After the long weekend, traders returned to an environment where bad news was everywhere. The IMF just cut its forecast for growth, both globally and in the U.S.; early earnings releases are, according to FactSet, indicating a fourth straight quarter of year over year declines; and there is new virus scare that is dominating the headlines and that at least one well-known fund manager thinks could be the catalyst for big losses.

Put all that together and Dow futures at the same level as Friday’s close is remarkably strong, and further gains look far more likely at this point than a collapse of any kind.

In the interview linked to above, Paul Tudor Jones, the fund manager in question, voices the conundrum faced by every trader and pundit right now. He lists all the reasons that the market shouldn’t be here, says that as an investor he would be 'really nervous," and even makes a direct comparison to 1999. But he still says there is no reason to get off the stock train. That train, he says, still has a "long, long way to go."

Most investors, influenced by books and movies such as The Big Short, believe that success in trading and investing is about being a voice of reason in the wilderness: the one person who sees the error of everybody else’s ways. The reason that story was so sensational, however, was because it is so rare. As any trader will tell you, most of the people who have tried that in the past are out of work or out of funds.

If anything, the less logic there is behind a move such as we are seeing now, the less sensible selling into it is. If a market barely reacts to bad news, can you imagine the gains should things start to look better?

The message is clear. Reacting to bad news, no matter how scary the headlines may seem, makes no sense right now. In some cases that is easy and just a matter of thinking rationally. After all, a virus that has killed six people, not six million, is not really a reason to sell stocks, is it?

Other things, like the gloomy IMF outlook and the Fed returning to policies that were seen as necessary to combat the worst recession since 1939 are more worrying. Investors, however, should keep in mind the old traders’ saying that the market can stay illogical a lot longer than you can stay solvent, and ignore the bad news until the market starts to take notice.

