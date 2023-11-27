Unsung Heroes: Why White Fused Alumina Is Overlooked Yet Essential as a Critical Mineral

White fused alumina (WFA), also known as white aluminum oxide, is a synthetic material primarily composed of aluminum oxide. WFA is produced through the fusion of high-purity alumina powder in an electric arc furnace under carefully controlled conditions, yielding a highly pure and extremely hard material. WFA is one of the enabling materials constituting the picks and shovels of the world’s current industrial backbone, critical to everything from steel production to basic materials production to national defense applications.

Despite its importance, WFA is rarely covered in the mass media, and production of this critical mineral is now geographically concentrated in China, posing a supply chain risk to the world’s current industrial base. At present, China controls approximately 60% of the WFA market.

The significance of WFA emanates from its adaptability to a range of industrial applications where durability, precision, and high performance are required. Its role in enhancing the efficiency and quality of products across various sectors, from manufacturing to construction, underscores its importance in industrial processes; now, let’s look at the criticality of WFA and specific WFA applications.

WFA Applications & Criticality

The importance of WFA lies in its distinctive properties and applications. WFA is of exceptionally high purity and hardness, containing over 99% aluminum oxide, making it one of the hardest available materials. This characteristic enables WFA to maintain sharp cutting edges and resist wear, which is crucial for its applications in industry.

WFA’s primary end uses are in abrasive applications, as a refractory material, in surface treatment, in polishing and lapping, and in advanced ceramics and composites. In abrasive applications, due to its hardness, WFA is widely used as an abrasive in various forms, such as grinding wheels, sandpaper, and blasting media. WFA, in abrasives, is the favored input when a high degree of precision and minimal contamination is required.

In surface blasting and preparation, WFA is used to clean and prepare surfaces for painting, coating, or welding. WFA’s abrasive quality effectively removes surface impurities, ensuring better adhesion and durability of coatings. WFA is used in lapping and polishing processes for metals, ceramics, and glass, providing a high-quality finish due to its fine grit size and purity.

In the production of advanced ceramics and composites, WFA contributes to the enhancement of mechanical strength, thermal properties, and resistance to wear and corrosion. Lastly, and most importantly, WFA’s high melting point and resistance to chemical corrosion make it a preferred material in the manufacture of refractory linings for furnaces, kilns, and reactors. WFA’s properties help in maintaining structural integrity and performance in high-temperature environments.

Global WFA Market & Niche Commodity Producer Economics at a Glance

WFA demand is generally very closely tied to the performance of its end-use industries. The growth of the automotive, aerospace, and construction sectors directly impacts the demand for abrasives and refractory materials, the two primary end markets for WFA. Additionally, technological advancements and the increasing adoption of WFA in precision machinery and electronics manufacturing are significant market drivers. This is also the case in production processes where a lower carbon footprint is sought, driving further demand for WFA. At present, the global WFA market’s size is approximately 863mm USD and is projected to grow steadily as it becomes increasingly indispensable in modern manufacturing and technology.

While, as mentioned previously, the current WFA market is dominated by China, structural challenges are beginning to give way to opportunities to balance global supply. China has been implementing stricter environmental regulations, which has negatively impacted WFA producers within the jurisdiction and forced them to cancel or amend orders in the wake of unexpected production stops. These environmental regulations are simultaneously creating disruption events at a higher frequency than has been the case historically and increasing the cost of Chinese WFA production, impacting global competitiveness on both price and reliability.

China’s current environmental regulations require WFA producers to upgrade their facilities to reduce emissions, which, in turn, increases the cost structure of the individual production facilities and, in most cases, requires downtime to properly implement, adding further supply interruption risks. These headwinds are coupled with two further drivers that present challenges: 1) the global push to a low carbon economy and supply chain carbon transparency and 2) the general rising costs of energy in China.

Chinese WFA production, to the point regarding global transparency on emissions in raw material value chains, is produced primarily through utilizing electricity generated from coal-fired power plants. As energy is a large input in WFA production, this generally leads to Chinese WFA production carrying a high carbon footprint, which presents a challenge in accessing global carbon-conscious consumers on a long-term sustained basis. Further to this, energy costs emanating from all forms of generation are rising in China, giving way to higher-cost WFA production with a very high carbon footprint.

There is generally limited data on the industrial and critical minerals value chain, which includes WFA, and even fewer ways to invest in the sector. However, one global leader in the industrial and critical minerals sector operating outside of China is listed on the Euronext Paris, Imerys. Imerys is a diversified industrial and critical minerals producer and supplier that is active in the WFA market in addition to a number of other industrial and critical minerals vital for everyday life.

Imerys’ general economic thresholds, while diversified and not concentrated on WFA, illustrate the appropriate advantaged economics that can be achieved as a niche commodity producer positioned as supplying the picks and shovels to the global industrial backbone. In 2022, amid a highly challenging backdrop for the industrial minerals sector, Imerys grew revenue by 12% to 4.2bn EUR, generated 720mm EUR of EBITDA (16.8% EBITDA margin), and generated 105mm EUR of cash.

Looking Ahead: Balancing Global WFA Supply

With China facing structural headwinds that are unlikely to be alleviated in the near or medium term, the stage is set for a balancing of global supply. While not focused on by the mainstream financial media, industrial and critical minerals represent the backbone of the global industrial base and offer compelling economics for investors.

Outside of geopolitical challenges on the horizon, countries with robust industrial bases owe it to their constituents to maintain production and access to industrial and critical minerals, and to also benefit from the permanent employment opportunities their countries’ consumption creates. The modern world was built on niche commodity producers, and now, with reindustrialization and the race to net zero on the horizon, must be rebuilt using the same principles in a lower carbon setting.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.