This Unstoppable Vanguard ETF Could Set You Up for Life With $300 a Month. Here's How.

Key Points

ETFs are low-maintenance investments that build wealth gradually over time.

Consistency is key, and small monthly investments can amount to $1 million or more over decades.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF ›

Investing in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is one of the most effortless ways to build long-term wealth. ETFs are passive investments that require little effort on your part, and they perform best when left alone for many years.

Some ETFs are riskier than others, however, so choosing the right investment is key. For investors seeking a low-maintenance fund that could build a million-dollar portfolio with a few hundred dollars per month, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI) could be a smart choice right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

A safe yet powerful investment

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF aims to capture a snapshot of the overall market, holding nearly 3,500 stocks across all industries. It also includes stocks of all sizes, from up-and-coming small-cap stocks to industry-leading megacap companies.

It's tough to find an investment more rounded than the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, and that diversification can help limit risk. If a few stocks or even an entire industry gets hit hard during a market downturn, it's less likely to sink your entire portfolio when you're investing in thousands of stocks at once.

This ETF also has a long track record of success. Launched in 2001, it's earned an average return of close to 10% per year. It's outperformed that figure more recently, earning an average annual return of more than 15% over the past decade and 23% over the last three years.

For simplicity's sake, let's assume you'll be earning a 10% average annual return on your investment. If you're investing $300 per month, here's approximately how it might add up over time:

Number of Years Total Portfolio Value 20 $206,000 25 $354,000 30 $592,000 35 $976,000 40 $1,593,000

Perhaps the biggest advantage of this fund is its consistency. While past performance doesn't predict future earnings, a total stock market ETF is very likely to deliver positive long-term returns. The trade-off for that stability, though, is that it will take most investors decades to generate hundreds of thousands of dollars with this fund.

While the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF may not be the highest-earning investment out there, it does offer plenty of long-term potential. By investing regularly and staying in the market for decades, you could earn more than you might think.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,052!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,181,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 28, 2026.

Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.