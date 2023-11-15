Unstoppable Giant: Why AMZN Stock Is the Growth Juggernaut to Own Forever

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has come a long way since the days when it was just an online book seller. Betting against AMZN stock has been a losing trade for a long time. Going forward, expect Amazon to continue growing and providing value to its loyal shareholders.

Please understand, “value” isn’t always defined by traditional metrics such as a price-to-earnings ratio. As Amazon continues to dominate U.S. e-commerce and try out exciting concepts in various other fields, it just makes sense for investors to hold Amazon shares instead of fretting over valuations.

AMZN Stock Is an Investment in Multiple Sectors

Holding AMZN stock is almost like having a diversified portfolio in one asset. Whether you want to invest in e-commerce, content streaming, cloud computing or artificial intelligence, you can get exposure to these sectors with a stake in Amazon.

Amazon provides grocery delivery and pickup services, where available, through its Amazon Fresh business. This isn’t only a good revenue source for Amazon, but it might help to reduce the inner-city problem of “food deserts” where fresh groceries are sometimes hard to get access to.

Plus, here’s some great news. Amazon is making Amazon Fresh services available to everyone in the U.S., not just Prime subscribers. Moreover, Amazon also plans to offer grocery delivery and pickup, where available, from its Whole Foods Market business to all customers, even if they don’t have a Prime membership.

Pretty soon, Amazon could dominate the grocery market in large and small cities across the U.S. Why not invest in this forward-thinking concept now by holding a few shares of AMZN stock?

Amazon Makes Healthcare More Affordable

Also, we can add one more market to the list of ones that Amazon might dominate: healthcare. Reportedly, Amazon is making some virtual and in-person (where available) healthcare services available to Prime members for just $9 per month or $99 per year.

That’s an astoundingly low price, even after factoring in the cost of a Prime membership. The healthcare services will be provided by One Medical, a subsidiary of Amazon.

With this membership, users can get access to 24/7 virtual care via the One Medical app. They’ll also have access to “hundreds of primary care offices across the U.S.,” according to a statement from Amazon.

The One Medical network of in-person healthcare centers isn’t very extensive yet. This is an area that Amazon and One Medical will hopefully build out over the coming years. Truly, it would benefit Amazon and its shareholders and the many Americans who need affordable healthcare coverage.

AMZN Stock: Resistance Is Futile

Evidently, the short-sellers will resist Amazon’s domination of one industry after another until they get margin-called by their brokers. The can worry about Amazon’s valuation all day long, but this doesn’t make the short-sellers “right.”

They’re wrong because Amazon provides supreme value through its strong presence in multiple industries. I fully expect Amazon to continue trying out new ideas and venturing into high-conviction market categories. Therefore, investors should consider AMZN stock a buy-and-hold asset and can start or add to a share position today.

