This Unstoppable ETF Has Turned $5,000 Into More Than $21,000 in 5 Years. Is It a Buy Right Now?

Key Points

Semiconductors are an important piece of much of the technology hardware we rely on today.

Micron and AMD account for over 21% of the iShares Semiconductor ETF.

The demand for semiconductors should increase as companies continue to build data centers.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares Semiconductor ETF ›

I consider semiconductors the unsung heroes of the tech world. They're crucial parts of the technology we use every day, but the average person has no idea what they are or what they do. You can think of semiconductors as the brains of many electronics.

Semiconductor companies have always been important, but with the current AI boom, they've had much more attention. And with this increased attention has come a rise in the popularity of semiconductor stocks. However, instead of trying to pick individual winners, many people have decided to lean on semiconductor ETFs.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) has been a go-to for many investors, and many of them have been rewarded handsomely. In the past five years, SOXX is up 321% (as of market close on June 3), meaning a $5,000 investment then would be worth around $21,070 now. Given this impressive performance, is SOXX an automatic buy right now?

SOXX's top holdings have a lot of influence

Semiconductor stocks have been rising overall, but much of SOXX's success has come from its top holdings, given its top-heavy composition. Below are its top 10 holdings:

Company Percentage of the ETF 1. Micron Technology 12.33% 2. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 9.33% 3. Broadcom 7.07% 4. Marvell Technology 6.59% 5. Nvidia 6.22% 6. Intel 5.88% 7. Applied Materials 4.50% 8. Qualcomm 3.95% 9. Texas Instruments 3.39% 10. NXP Semiconductors 3.37%

The ETF holds 30 stocks, but the top two stocks account for over 21% and the top 10 for more than 62%, so their influence is significant. Just this year, Micron and AMD are up over 254% and 145% year to date (as of June 2), respectively.

Considering the impressive performance of its top holdings, SOXX's overall success checks out. It's up nearly 99% year to date, leading all major indexes by a long shot.

Should investors expect the momentum to continue?

Semiconductors will remain key to technology, and semiconductor companies will remain important parts of the tech ecosystem. However, that doesn't necessarily mean the industry (and SOXX) will experience the same type of growth it has over the past few years.

Past results don't guarantee future performance, and dynamics change, but one thing working in semiconductor companies' favor is the demand for them as companies build out data centers and other AI infrastructure that relies on semiconductors. I trust that SOXX will make a good long-term option, even if it isn't a 4-bagger over the next five years.

SOXX isn't a get-rich-quick option; it's more about banking on the growing importance of semiconductors. I wouldn't make it a large part of my portfolio, but it can definitely serve a productive role as a complementary piece.

Should you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Semiconductor ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Semiconductor ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Trust - iShares Semiconductor ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,847!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,342,065!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2026.

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Applied Materials, Broadcom, Intel, Marvell Technology, Micron Technology, NXP Semiconductors, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, and iShares Trust-iShares Semiconductor ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.