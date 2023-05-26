'Unstable equilibrium', lack of growth drivers limit Russia's prospects - economists

May 26 (Reuters) - Russia's economy is in a state of "unstable equilibrium", Russian economic analysts said in a report, with the growth stimuli that prevented a serious slump last year petering out and new drivers struggling to gain traction.

Russia's economy proved unexpectedly resilient when faced with tough Western sanctions last year, helped by rising military production and huge state spending, but a return to pre-conflict levels of prosperity remains a long way off.

Analysts at Russia's Centre for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-term Forecasting wrote in the report that growth drivers that limited the economic contraction to just 2.1% in 2022 were waning and the requisite increases in private investment and commodity exports were not yet bearing fruit.

"Those factors that provided economic growth last year - a sharp increase in construction, including in the 'new regions', growth of military production, 'cheap import substitution' in some markets - have already been exhausted," the centre headed by Dmitry Belousov said.

Russia includes the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow claimed to have annexed last year in some economic analysis. The move was condemned by many countries as illegal.

The construction sector has reached its growth limit, as budget constraints and limited demand for housing slows down investment dynamics, the report said, and exports are falling in both value and volume terms.

The need for private investment in machinery and equipment is complicated by high levels of uncertainty, as new sanctions continue being imposed against Moscow, and by labour shortages and a lack of components and raw materials that were previously imported from countries Russia now views as hostile.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year could be from 0.5% to just over 1% if nothing happens to boost investment, the experts forecast. Much will depend on Russia's efforts to boost exports, they added.

Russia's economy ministry expects GDP growth of at least 1.2% this year. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts 2023 growth of 0.7%, although it expects global isolation and lower energy revenues to dampen Russia's prospects for years to come.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.