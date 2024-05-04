Unseen Winners: 3 Stocks Ready for a Triple-Digit Rise

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Opportunities appear in the most secret places as the investing landscape changes. Some hidden jewels in the crowded stock market go unnoticed by many investors, even when they have tremendous development potential. These businesses operate in various industries, such as technology, energy, and advertising. However, one thing is in common: they all anticipate triple-digit stock value increases.

Given its recent revenue spike, the first one looks like a business ready for rapid growth. This was driven by remarkable growth in the retail media, connected TV (CTV), and search categories. On the other hand, the second one holds a lead in tech advancements with enormous unrealized potential. This is due to its creative product evolution and broad adoption within the banking sector. Lastly, the third one demonstrates its potential for sustainable growth in the energy industry. This is due to its impressive operational resilience and steady output increase, which are factors that should instill a sense of confidence in potential investors.

Here are the main elements influencing these businesses’ development, as determined through careful examination and perceptive observation.

Perion (PERI)

Revenue for Perion (NASDAQ:PERI) increased significantly in Q4 2023, reaching $234.2 million, a 12% increase year-over-year (YoY). Several categories, including retail media, CTV, and search, contributed to this rise. Revenue from retail media increased significantly, rising by 196% YoY to $20.2 million. This noteworthy expansion underscores Perion’s accomplishments in this domain, constituting 17% of display advertising income, a vital increase from 6% during Q4 2022.

Moreover, Perion’s CTV revenue grew significantly, rising to $14.4 million in Q4 2023 from 69% of the previous year. Due to this spike, CTV income increased from 7% last year to 12% of display advertising revenue. Significant growth was also seen in the quarterly search revenue, which increased by 33% YoY to $114.4 million. This increase is noteworthy since it shows a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41% over two years, demonstrating Perion’s ongoing success in this market.

Finally, at the bottom line, non-GAAP net income significantly grew by 19% YoY, while GAAP net income climbed by a meager 2% YoY. Hence, this increase indicates that its bottom line is solid and progressive.

Mitek (MITK)

Source: BeeBright / Shutterstock

In three stages, Mitek (NASDAQ:MITK) has modified its product line to better meet the changing demands of its clientele by utilizing technological breakthroughs. The Mitek 1.0, 2.0, and 3.0 products in the company’s product line each provide new features and capabilities to improve its offerings.

Moreover, ninety-nine of the top 100 U.S. banks employ Mitek, the owner of over 90 patents. Mitek is a leader in technology and is widely used in the banking sector. The multiple patents show a solid dedication to innovation, and the extensive use of Mitek’s solutions highlights their worth and efficiency.

Furthermore, customers using Mitek’s Check Fraud Defender claimed to have saved over $16 million in less than six months. Mitek’s ability to quantify cost reductions strengthens its value proposition and increases its appeal to potential clients. In the 2024 fiscal year, Mitek hopes to have engaged more than fifty Check Fraud Defender users in the consortium.

Finally, Mitek had over 20 Check Fraud Defender clients in Q1 2024, demonstrating quick customer adoption and the high demand for its products.

Gran Tierra (GTE)

Source: zhengzaishuru / Shutterstock.com

In Q1 2024, Gran Tierra’s (NYSEMKT:GTE) overall average working interest output was 32,242 barrels of oil per day (BOPD), a significant 3% rise over the previous quarter. This increase demonstrates the business’s operational resiliency and capacity to overcome obstacles. This includes the social unrest in the Acordionero field that caused production to be postponed by around 1,000 BOPD.

Moreover, despite these setbacks, the field could resume production at the anticipated level of over 17,000 BOPD. This demonstrates Gran Tierra’s ability to resolve operational problems and preserve production stability promptly.

Additionally, Gran Tierra’s potential for production growth is reflected in the encouraging early results of the Arawana Exploration Well. Gran Tierra’s production data also show a constant increase trend compared to the prior quarter and Q1 2023 and accomplished a 3% rise in output from the previous quarter.

To sum up, Gran Tierra has a solid strategic approach to asset expansion, production optimization, and an operational edge. This may lead to solid long-term value growth.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

