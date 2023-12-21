UN's World Food Programme stops aid to 800,000 people in Sudan over war -Bloomberg News

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) has suspended providing assistance in some parts of Sudan's state of Gezira, where it was supporting more than 800,000 people, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

About 300,000 people have fled Gezira since Dec. 15, when clashes erupted, the report said, citing a statement from the WFP.

