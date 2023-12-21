News & Insights

UN's WFP temporarily suspends food assistance in parts of Sudan

December 21, 2023 — 02:36 am EST

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) has temporarily suspended food assistance in some parts of Sudan's state of Gezira as fighting spreads south and east of Sudan's capital Khartoum, the aid agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Around 300,000 people have fled Gezira in a matter of days, since clashes erupted last week on Friday, WFP said.

WFP has put food deliveries on hold in some locations in Gezira, said Eddie Rowe, WFP's representative and country director in Sudan, adding that its teams are working around the clock to provide food aid in locations where it is still possible.

