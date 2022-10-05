Commodities

UN's Grynspan may visit Moscow on grain deal -RIA cites foreign ministry

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Rebeca Grynspan, secretary general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), may visit Moscow next week to discuss the Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported, citing the foreign ministry.

Russian officials have in recent months levelled increasing criticism at the deal, which Moscow agreed to in July.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

