Unruly U.S. air passenger incidents falls to lowest level since 2020

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Wednesday the rate of unruly air passenger incidents dropped to its lowest level since late 2020 after a U.S. judge ended a government transportation mask mandate on April 18.

The FAA said in the week ending April 24, there were 1.9 reported incidents per 10,000 flights, compared to 4.4 reported incidents per 10,000 flights in the prior week. The FAA said previously about 70% of reported incidents involved the enforcement of masking rules.

