Commodities
AAL

Unruly passenger incident forces American Airlines flight to divert to Kansas City

Contributor
Brendan O'Brien Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

An American Airlines flight headed to Washington on Sunday was diverted to Kansas City after crew members and passengers subdued an unruly passenger, the airline said.

Feb 13 (Reuters) - An American Airlines flight headed to Washington on Sunday was diverted to Kansas City after crew members and passengers subdued an unruly passenger, the airline said.

Flight 1775 from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. landed in Kansas City International Airport at about 2:30 p.m. local time where it was met by law enforcement, American Airlines said in a statement.

"An unruly passenger displaying erratic behavior ... was ultimately subdued by our crew and with the help of other passengers," the airline said without providing further details of the incident.

U.S. airlines have reported a record number of disruptive and sometimes violent incidents in 2021. The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said it is "fully committed" to holding disruptive airline passengers who violate federal law accountable.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

((brendan.obrien@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular