Unrivaled Brands Names Sabas Carrillo As Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Cannabis-focused agriculture company Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (UNRV) on Monday named Sabas Carrillo as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective Friday, August 12, 2022. The appointment of Sabas comes on the heels of Unrivaled's previously announced 100-day turnaround plan and strategic restructuring.

The company said Sabas is a seasoned CEO with an extensive financial and accounting background, and deep roots in the cannabis industry.

Sabas is the Founder and CEO of Adnant, LLC, an accounting and consulting firm advising cannabis companies on technical and operational accounting, strategic transactions, and the public offering process since 2011.

Sabas served on the go-public team for Weedmaps and General Cannabis, Inc., a publicly traded company from late 2009 to 2012. His appointment as Interim CEO of Unrivaled brings Sabas' involvement with the Company full circle.

Sabas helped guide MedMen Enterprises, Inc., the first publicly traded multi-state operator, from late 2017 to 2019 to acquire 53 companies and effectively supported them through the rollup, audits and integration efforts.

Sabas has served as Interim CFO for Cookies Creative Consulting & Promotions Inc. since April 2018. He is a co-founder and general partner of two cannabis-focused funds: Mesh Ventures and 1212 Ventures.

He also serves as Chairman of the Board at Operators Only Corporation, a California based cannabis retail company.

