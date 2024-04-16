Unraveling the Psychology of Money: Understanding and Overcoming 6 Financial Biases

By Tammy Trenta, MBA, CFP, CTC, CEXP, Founder and CEO - Family Financial

Most people think investing is all about numbers and charts. So, it’s unsurprising that topics like market trends, diversification, and portfolio balancing dominate financial conversations. But the real key to securing your financial future lies in understanding something even deeper: the human mind. Specifically, the subconscious biases it forms around spending, saving and everything in between.

Whether you realize it or not, biases can deeply affect your decision-making processes and can occasionally lead you to not-so-great outcomes. These biases are often rooted in childhood and influenced by the economic environment of our early years.

In fact, one of the more interesting challenges I face as a financial advisor is helping clients to acknowledge and conquer their own biases so they can stay on the rational track, even when an internal trigger tries to push them off. Here are the six of the most common biases I come across, and steps you can take to recognize the patterns and avoid getting stuck.

1. Loss Aversion: Most people—especially those new to investing—have some form of loss aversion bias; when the fear of losing money dictates your financial decisions. And when fear dominates rationality, it can lead you to make investment choices that are overly-conservative and inappropriate for your financial situation or timeline. Ultimately, loss aversion stifles growth, making it harder to accomplish your financial goals.

If this sounds familiar, remember two things: 1) diversification can reduce the effects of loss in any one investment, and 2) downturns are temporary, so it's important to stay calm and focused on your long-term goals during market dips.

2. Overconfidence and Overoptimism. The opposite of loss aversion bias is overconfidence. In this case, a person may overestimate the power of their abilities or judgments based on past wins.

I’ve seen this time and again with entrepreneurs who invest time and money in a new venture while dismissing the possible downsides. They are confident that because their business was successful, everything they touch will turn to gold.

Overoptimism is closely related—when a person believes they are less likely to experience negative outcomes than what is statistically probable.

Like fear, measures of confidence and optimism are healthy. But it’s important to balance that with respect for the challenges new ventures can bring. Common pitfalls of overconfidence/overoptimism include viewing opportunities through rose-colored glasses while neglecting research, forgetting the value of your time, and underestimating the costs and risks.

3. Action bias occurs when a person feels the need to ‘do’ something to create more wealth, even when things are perfectly fine. But not knowing when to leave well enough alone actually increases risk. For example, some investors make hasty decisions, like constantly tinkering with their portfolio, hoping to beat the market, when in fact, these moves often reduce their profits, increase costs, and hurt their financial goals. The best way to grow personal wealth is to stick to one strategy and have the patience to withstand the test of time. Time is the true compounder of wealth growth.

4. Anchoring Bias: Anchoring bias can similarly sink portfolio value. This happens when the mind latches on to some arbitrary reference point and struggles to adjust, even when new information suggests it should. An example would be buying a stock at $100, watching it drop to $10, and stubbornly holding onto it for years instead of trading it for something that has a higher probability of outperforming.

5. Confirmation Bias: A great visual for this particular bias is a person with their hands over their ears, shaking their head. Confirmation bias causes people to have selective hearing, favoring information that validates their beliefs and choices while discounting or completely ignoring contradictory evidence. For example, someone heavily invested in a particular stock sector might tend to focus only on positive news about the sector, disregarding negative trends or forecasts. Many don’t realize how powerful confirmation bias can be, especially when social media “knows” your biases and only sends you information that aligns with your views.

6. Herd Mentality: Also known as “FOMO,” this psychological tendency drives individuals to mimic the investment actions of their peers or the market at large, often without thinking things through for themselves. In actuality, the best investors do the opposite. As Warren Buffett famously said, “Be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy,” highlighting the importance of independent thinking in volatile markets.

Understanding the psychology of money is about getting to the root of your human tendencies. You may be surprised how your own biases play a role in shaping your decisions— both good and bad.

By acknowledging these biases, we take the first step toward confronting them directly, paving the way for more informed, rational, and ultimately successful investment strategies.

