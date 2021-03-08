Unrated Gimv returns to bonds for rare PE sustainable

By Ed Clark

LONDON, Mar 8 (IFR) - Unrated Belgian private equity investor Gimv sold its first sustainable bond on Monday in a rare example of ESG funding from the sector.

Gimv manages a portfolio of 50 companies with an annual turnover of €2.5bn and last week announced it was sounding out investors for a sustainable note, only its second ever fundraising in the bond market. After giving investors time do their credit work, leads ING and Belfius announced IPTs of 2.5% area for a €100m eight-year.

The trade was already covered by IoIs and at the latest update, the book stood at over €185m. The final yield was set at 2.25%.

Leads used Gimv's €75m 2.875% July 2026 and €175m 3.5% July 2031 notes - issued as a dual-tranche deal in 2019 to both retail and institutional investors - as comparables. Those bonds were bid at 1.8% and 3.06%, according to Tradeweb.

Proceeds from this latest deal, issued under GIMV’s sustainable finance framework, will be used for investing in companies that have aligned or are about to align with specific eligibility criteria. These include companies active in renewable or more efficient energy, companies that contribute to a circular economy, and those active in sustainable water, pollution prevention, clean transportation and green buildings.

The social part of the sustainable framework covers companies enabling access to essential services, such as healthcare or education, companies that contribute to the development of underserved social groups and companies that enable and improve access to healthy food.

Although it is rare to see a private equity investor tap the the euro primary market for ESG funding, a growing demand for sustainable assets is expanding the types of borrower that are considering the format.

“There is certainly much more scrutiny of green assets at the moment. Investors, even the ‘normal’ ones, are putting in more of a focus,” said a banker not involved in the trade. “But there is also a lot more demand, which is of course going to encourage more issuers to issue.”

Gimv took the decision to issue its first ESG bond in order to tap into new sources of funding, as well as broaden the dialogue with its existing investors, according to an investor presentation. It will also use the bonds as a tool to channel investment into projects that are environmentally or socially beneficial.

Potential risk

As Gimv is ultimately using the cash raised through green, social or sustainable bonds to fund investments in other companies, rather than its own projects, Sustainalytics notes that there is a potential risk of negative environmental or social outcomes, such as greenhouse gas emissions or biodiversity losses through an owned company’s operations.

However, the second party opinion provider also acknowledged that Gimv should be well positioned to address some of these issues. As part of Gimv’s wider investment policy, for example, the company incorporates ESG into its investment decisions and due diligence throughout its ownership.

As examples of sustainable investments already within the company's portfolio, Gimv points to Joolz, a company that produces products for babies and uses recycled materials and organic cotton while also planting trees for every pram sold. Another investment Fire1 provides affordable cardiac monitors.

As a private equity investor, Gimv inhabits something of a grey area between corporates and financials, though bankers involved in the latest transaction considered it a corporate.

(Reporting by Edward Clark; editing by Sudip Roy, Helene Durand)

