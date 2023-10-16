News & Insights

Unpredictable Canadian energy policy scaring away capital -Suncor CEO

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

October 16, 2023 — 11:22 am EDT

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Unpredictability in Canadian energy policy is scaring away capital investment in the sector, the CEO of one of Canada's largest oil producers, Suncor Energy SU.TO, told a parliamentary committee in Ottawa on Monday.

"One of the challenges we have faced here for some time now is a bit of unpredictability and uncertainty, which then quite frankly scares away capital," CEO Rich Kruger said.

