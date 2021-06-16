Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For Permian Basin Royalty Trust's (NYSE:PBT) Shares

Permian Basin Royalty Trust's (NYSE:PBT) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 34.9x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 19x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

For instance, Permian Basin Royalty Trust's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Permian Basin Royalty Trust's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Permian Basin Royalty Trust's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 67%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 77% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 17% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we find it concerning that Permian Basin Royalty Trust is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Permian Basin Royalty Trust currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium-term. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

