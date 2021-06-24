Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For Neogen Corporation's (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 78.2x Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Neogen could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

NasdaqGS:NEOG Price Based on Past Earnings June 24th 2021 free report on Neogen

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Neogen would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 2.9%. However, due to its less than impressive performance prior to this period, EPS growth is practically non-existent over the last three years overall. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 13% each year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Neogen is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Neogen currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is only in line with the wider market. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Having said that, be aware Neogen is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of Neogen's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

