Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For Cyanotech Corporation's (NASDAQ:CYAN) Shares

There wouldn't be many who think Cyanotech Corporation's (NASDAQ:CYAN) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.2x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 19x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Cyanotech certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Cyanotech would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 133% gain to the company's bottom line. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 16% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 17% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that Cyanotech is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Cyanotech's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Cyanotech currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium-term. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

