Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For Brown & Brown, Inc.'s (NYSE:BRO) Shares

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 30.4x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Brown & Brown as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Brown & Brown's Growth Trending?

NYSE:BRO Price Based on Past Earnings October 28th 2021 free report on Brown & Brown

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Brown & Brown would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 27% gain to the company's bottom line. As a result, it also grew EPS by 25% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 8.2% during the coming year according to the seven analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 11%, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it concerning that Brown & Brown is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Brown & Brown's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Brown & Brown that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

