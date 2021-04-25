Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.'s (NYSE:APD) Shares

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.'s (NYSE:APD) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 33.9x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 21x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Air Products and Chemicals could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:APD Price Based on Past Earnings April 25th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Air Products and Chemicals.

Is There Enough Growth For Air Products and Chemicals?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Air Products and Chemicals' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. Although pleasingly EPS has lifted 80% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 12% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 15% each year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's alarming that Air Products and Chemicals' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Air Products and Chemicals' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Air Products and Chemicals that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Air Products and Chemicals. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

