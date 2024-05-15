Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Veeva Systems

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VEEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Veeva Systems.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 77%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $35,700, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $317,010.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $170.0 to $230.0 for Veeva Systems during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Veeva Systems's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Veeva Systems's significant trades, within a strike price range of $170.0 to $230.0, over the past month.

Veeva Systems Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VEEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $51.2 $50.2 $50.3 $170.00 $55.3K 1 11 VEEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $40.2 $39.9 $39.9 $185.00 $43.8K 0 11 VEEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $39.7 $39.5 $39.5 $175.00 $43.4K 0 22 VEEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $39.1 $37.8 $38.9 $175.00 $42.7K 0 11 VEEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $26.0 $24.4 $25.5 $230.00 $35.7K 356 14

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leading supplier of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offerings address operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning systems that have limited flexibility. Its two main products are Veeva CRM, a customer relationship management platform for companies with a salesforce, and Veeva Vault, a content management platform that tackles various functions within any life sciences company.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Veeva Systems, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Veeva Systems's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,017,459, the price of VEEV is up by 3.71%, reaching $211.38. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 15 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

