Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Salesforce

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Salesforce.

Looking at options history for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $109,142 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $394,125.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $250.0 to $300.0 for Salesforce over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Salesforce options trades today is 1171.9 with a total volume of 1,248.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Salesforce's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/07/24 $24.35 $22.05 $24.0 $250.00 $72.0K 203 0 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $6.2 $6.0 $6.2 $280.00 $65.7K 337 292 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/24/24 $23.25 $21.0 $21.0 $250.00 $63.0K 33 2 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $11.0 $10.85 $10.95 $280.00 $58.0K 1.7K 259 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $37.1 $35.05 $37.1 $270.00 $55.6K 46 16

About Salesforce

Salesforce Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Salesforce, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Salesforce With a volume of 2,652,278, the price of CRM is down -1.84% at $273.45. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days. What The Experts Say On Salesforce

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $325.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $350. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

