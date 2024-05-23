Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Oracle

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ORCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Oracle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $74,785, and 9 are calls, amounting to $670,265.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $195.0 for Oracle, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $7.6 $7.55 $7.6 $121.00 $152.0K 24 507 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.4 $5.1 $5.3 $145.00 $127.2K 1.7K 0 ORCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $4.55 $4.5 $4.5 $135.00 $90.4K 4.9K 207 ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $5.95 $5.15 $5.15 $130.00 $84.1K 2.3K 1 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $21.5 $21.15 $21.39 $110.00 $59.8K 218 33

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

In light of the recent options history for Oracle, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Oracle's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 886,446, the price of ORCL is up by 0.24%, reaching $124.9. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 18 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

