Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Hims & Hers Health

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HIMS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Hims & Hers Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $497,058, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $499,670.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.0 to $30.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Hims & Hers Health options trades today is 1573.69 with a total volume of 13,503.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Hims & Hers Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $14.2 $13.7 $13.7 $30.00 $227.4K 190 190 HIMS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.75 $2.65 $2.7 $18.00 $91.2K 119 520 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.65 $1.6 $1.66 $20.00 $82.6K 474 503 HIMS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $0.8 $0.75 $0.76 $15.50 $76.0K 345 1.0K HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/14/24 $0.75 $0.65 $0.65 $17.00 $65.0K 277 1.0K

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

In light of the recent options history for Hims & Hers Health, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Hims & Hers Health Currently trading with a volume of 8,609,543, the HIMS's price is down by -2.6%, now at $15.75. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 74 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Hims & Hers Health

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $18.25.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $20. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Hold rating on Hims & Hers Health with a target price of $16. An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Hims & Hers Health, maintaining a target price of $13. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health with a target price of $24.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

