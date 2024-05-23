Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Generac Hldgs

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Generac Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $104,248 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $520,411.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $150.0 for Generac Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Generac Hldgs options trades today is 320.25 with a total volume of 566.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Generac Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Generac Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GNRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $29.0 $28.7 $29.0 $130.00 $182.7K 847 108 GNRC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $40.9 $40.1 $40.4 $135.00 $80.7K 26 21 GNRC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $2.8 $2.6 $3.64 $150.00 $77.0K 362 307 GNRC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $29.6 $29.2 $29.2 $130.00 $73.0K 847 25 GNRC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $29.1 $29.0 $29.1 $130.00 $58.2K 847 25

About Generac Hldgs

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

In light of the recent options history for Generac Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Generac Hldgs's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 768,391, the GNRC's price is down by -4.95%, now at $144.28. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days. What The Experts Say On Generac Hldgs

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $154.66666666666666.

An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Generac Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $170. An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Generac Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $145. An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $149.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Generac Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.