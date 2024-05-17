Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in First Solar

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on First Solar.

Looking at options history for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $2,176,272 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $622,590.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $240.0 for First Solar during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for First Solar options trades today is 1195.82 with a total volume of 2,521.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for First Solar's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $20.55 $19.25 $19.95 $185.00 $1.9M 2.7K 0 FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $133.35 $130.3 $131.98 $75.00 $131.9K 93 10 FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $131.45 $129.6 $131.45 $75.00 $131.4K 93 20 FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $1.09 $0.97 $1.04 $182.50 $129.2K 22 2.0K FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.0 $12.15 $13.0 $170.00 $52.0K 3.1K 40

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Present Market Standing of First Solar With a volume of 783,309, the price of FSLR is up 1.79% at $198.11. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days. Expert Opinions on First Solar

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $230.4.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $240. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on First Solar with a target price of $227. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $228. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Buy rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $209. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $248.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for First Solar with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

