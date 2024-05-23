Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Estee Lauder Cos

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 13 options trades for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) summing a total amount of $2,049,797.

At the same time, our algo caught 10 for a total amount of 2,059,990.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $115.0 to $195.0 for Estee Lauder Cos over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Estee Lauder Cos stands at 702.45, with a total volume reaching 2,033.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Estee Lauder Cos, situated within the strike price corridor from $115.0 to $195.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Estee Lauder Cos 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.9 $17.1 $17.1 $120.00 $940.5K 1.2K 551 EL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.9 $15.1 $15.1 $115.00 $377.5K 81 251 EL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $10.5 $9.9 $10.1 $115.00 $252.5K 1 250 EL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $68.0 $66.0 $68.0 $195.00 $170.0K 3 25 EL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $3.8 $3.5 $3.8 $130.00 $131.1K 1.2K 345

About Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (52% of 2023 sales), makeup (28%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 28% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 33% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Estee Lauder Cos, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Estee Lauder Cos's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,974,724, the EL's price is down by -3.55%, now at $126.13. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Estee Lauder Cos

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $146.0.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Estee Lauder Cos, which currently sits at a price target of $150. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Estee Lauder Cos, maintaining a target price of $140. An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $140. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Estee Lauder Cos, targeting a price of $145. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Estee Lauder Cos, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

