Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Datadog

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $106,445 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $550,491.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $170.0 for Datadog, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Datadog's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Datadog's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $110.0 to $170.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Datadog Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $13.95 $13.15 $13.95 $110.00 $279.0K 838 204 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $1.89 $1.81 $1.84 $130.00 $64.4K 4.0K 366 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.6 $3.4 $3.41 $170.00 $51.1K 301 150 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $3.65 $3.55 $3.6 $125.00 $48.9K 3.6K 173 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.65 $14.55 $14.65 $130.00 $41.0K 2.9K 42

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

In light of the recent options history for Datadog, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Datadog Currently trading with a volume of 1,557,089, the DDOG's price is down by -0.72%, now at $120.42. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Datadog

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $154.2.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $165. An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Datadog, maintaining a target price of $146. An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Datadog, maintaining a target price of $140. An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $165. An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $155.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Datadog options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

