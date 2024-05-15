Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Celsius Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Celsius Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $168,026, and 12 were calls, valued at $552,956.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $105.0 for Celsius Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Celsius Holdings options trades today is 919.46 with a total volume of 883.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Celsius Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $17.7 $17.65 $17.65 $96.67 $88.2K 111 50 CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $13.6 $13.45 $13.55 $85.00 $67.7K 2.3K 88 CELH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $13.6 $13.4 $13.46 $85.00 $67.3K 2.3K 140 CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $40.5 $40.25 $40.5 $70.00 $56.7K 569 24 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $3.85 $3.75 $3.84 $90.00 $53.7K 399 176

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia), Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius focuses its time on branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Celsius Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Celsius Holdings's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,263,701, the CELH's price is up by 2.07%, now at $93.44. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Celsius Holdings

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $90.5.

An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $85. An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $85. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $100. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $92.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Celsius Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

