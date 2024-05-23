Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Celestica

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Celestica (NYSE:CLS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CLS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 options trades for Celestica.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $165,000, and 21, calls, for a total amount of $3,558,328.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $60.0 for Celestica, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Celestica's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Celestica's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Celestica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.7 $10.3 $10.65 $60.00 $1.0M 2.1K 2.0K CLS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.5 $10.1 $10.45 $60.00 $940.5K 2.1K 1.0K CLS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $3.1 $2.55 $3.0 $55.00 $325.6K 4.2K 2.2K CLS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $5.5 $5.3 $5.5 $57.50 $165.0K 40 312 CLS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $5.5 $4.6 $5.0 $52.50 $150.0K 3.1K 0

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Celestica, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Celestica With a volume of 1,990,914, the price of CLS is up 5.25% at $56.71. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Celestica

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $50.25.

An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Celestica, which currently sits at a price target of $51. An analyst from Stifel persists with their Hold rating on Celestica, maintaining a target price of $48. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Celestica, targeting a price of $53. An analyst from CIBC has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $49.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Celestica options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

