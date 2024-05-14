Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Airbnb

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Airbnb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $420,022, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $346,160.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $195.0 for Airbnb, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.85 $7.8 $7.85 $140.00 $127.1K 498 163 ABNB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $2.61 $2.55 $2.61 $155.00 $104.4K 2.8K 665 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $12.35 $12.2 $12.25 $150.00 $91.8K 109 76 ABNB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $6.75 $6.55 $6.65 $150.00 $66.5K 2.2K 124 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.8 $4.7 $4.7 $195.00 $50.3K 1.4K 108

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered 7.7 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2023. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Airbnb, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Airbnb With a trading volume of 2,241,989, the price of ABNB is down by -1.67%, reaching $146.63. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Airbnb

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $163.4.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $160. An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $167. In a positive move, an analyst from Mizuho has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $200. An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $145. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

