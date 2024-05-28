Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Abercrombie & Fitch

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Abercrombie & Fitch.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $207,103, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,396,861.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $95.0 to $185.0 for Abercrombie & Fitch over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Abercrombie & Fitch options trades today is 324.54 with a total volume of 4,471.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Abercrombie & Fitch's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $185.0 over the last 30 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $16.9 $16.8 $16.85 $150.00 $156.8K 63 115 ANF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $16.9 $16.8 $16.85 $150.00 $143.2K 63 345 ANF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $17.2 $16.9 $16.9 $150.00 $130.1K 63 526 ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $14.5 $14.2 $14.3 $155.00 $115.8K 54 288 ANF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $14.4 $14.3 $14.3 $155.00 $114.4K 54 93

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Abercrombie & Fitch, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Abercrombie & Fitch's Current Market Status With a volume of 992,440, the price of ANF is up 0.89% at $151.5. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Abercrombie & Fitch

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $140.75.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, maintaining a target price of $112. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Abercrombie & Fitch, targeting a price of $155. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, which currently sits at a price target of $152. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Abercrombie & Fitch with a target price of $144.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

