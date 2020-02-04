Unpacking the Bull Case for Tesla Stock

Growth-stock managers “afraid of career risk” may be helping drive the continued gains in Tesla shares, says one observer.

Growth-stock managers “afraid of career risk” may be helping drive the continued gains in Tesla shares, says one observer.

Growth-stock managers “afraid of career risk” may be helping drive the continued gains in Tesla shares, according to a former Wall Street analyst who has correctly predicted the stock’s big gains.

Most growth-stock managers trailed their benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth index, during 2019, and many are in danger of lagging again if they are underweighted in Tesla (ticker: TSLA), which accounts for about 0.6% of the index, according to Gary Black, a leading tobacco analyst at Bernstein in the 1990s and the former CEO of Aegon Asset Management.

Tesla shares—which are up $125, or 16%, at $905 in recent trading—have risen 116% so far this year, giving the company a market value of $163 billion. Tesla accounts for almost 15% of this year’s entire gain in the Russell 1000 Growth index and is the best-performing stock in the benchmark.

Black argued in December, when Tesla shares topped $400, that they could double from there, and he recently lifted his year-end 2020 target to $1,000.

Black argues that Tesla’s profits could rise to $15 billion in 2024 from a Street projection of $1.4 billion this year as the U.S. electric-vehicle market share grows to 25% from about 3% and Tesla’s market share grows to 10% from 2%.

Put a price/earnings ratio of 25 on that $15 billion in earnings, and Tesla could have a market value of $360 billion, or about $2,000 a share.

In a tweet, Black wrote that “short-covering and long-only PMs (portfolio managers) afraid of career risk after underperforming in 2019 (32% beat their benchmarks) and not owning TSLA year to date” are continuing to drive the stock.

Tesla is by far the largest company that isn’t in the S&P 500 index, but it stands a good chance of admission later this year if it generates a profit in the first half of this year as analysts expect. To admit a company to the index, S&P requires cumulative profits based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) over four quarters and profits in the most recent quarter. Tesla has been profitable based on GAAP measures the past two quarters.

If Tesla is added to the S&P 500 in 2020, it could provide another lift to the stock due to massive buying from index funds. Tesla now has a market value similar to McDonald’s (MCD), which has a 0.6% weighting in the S&P 500.

“Almost overnight, investors have realized just how valuable Tesla’s first-mover advantage is in electric vehicles,” Black wrote in a series of tweets earlier today. “Ever efficient, the market suddenly understood how extensive the lead Tesla has in battery tech, brand uniqueness, social media presence and world of mouth advertising from its huge satisfied base of customers to justify its $140 billion market valuation.

“To argue that legacy OEMS (car companies) will ‘just catch up’ when they launch their own EVs now seems terribly naive, given battery ranges half of Tesla, and passive orgo cultures that devote their efforts to selling gas-powered combustion engines through TV & print ads and dealer promotions.”

Write to Andrew Bary at andrew.bary@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.