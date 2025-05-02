Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Zscaler

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ZS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Zscaler. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $972,724, and 10 are calls, amounting to $579,152.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $270.0 for Zscaler over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Zscaler's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Zscaler's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $270.0, over the past month.

Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $25.45 $24.4 $24.74 $250.00 $296.5K 233 411 ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $26.2 $24.4 $24.4 $250.00 $261.3K 233 47 ZS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $7.85 $7.55 $7.55 $250.00 $161.1K 19.9K 106 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/06/25 $10.2 $10.05 $10.2 $225.00 $106.0K 12 104 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/06/25 $25.6 $22.65 $24.5 $250.00 $93.1K 0 39

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

In light of the recent options history for Zscaler, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,279,601, the price of ZS is up 1.35% at $230.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Zscaler

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $225.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $250. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Roth Capital downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $215. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Zscaler with a target price of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Zscaler, targeting a price of $235.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Zscaler options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for ZS

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Roth Capital Initiates Coverage On Neutral Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ZS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.